Left Menu

Process on to bring home 30 workers trapped in Malaysia: J'khand govt

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:33 IST
Process on to bring home 30 workers trapped in Malaysia: J'khand govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Thursday said 30 workers from the state are currently ''trapped'' in Malaysia, and the process to bring them home was underway.

The workers, residents of Giridih, Hazaribag and Bokaro districts, had been working as linemen for a construction company since January 2019.

According to a statement issued by the government, the contractor was holding the workers back, despite the employment agreement having expired.

It also said that the workers were not paid their dues over the past four months.

''The Labour Department has started the process of bringing back 30 workers trapped in Malaysia to Jharkhand on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.... The High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, B N Reddy, has been requested to intervene in the matter,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022