Left Menu

Delhi: Juvenile apprehended for killing friend

The victim, Adarsh, lived in a rented accommodation in north Delhis Vijay colony and his body was found a few days back inside the room, police said.The father of the deceased informed the police that his son had not come home. Adarshs body was found inside the room which was forced opened by the police, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:46 IST
Delhi: Juvenile apprehended for killing friend
  • Country:
  • India

The police have apprehended a juvenile for allegedly killing his friend, who he claimed harassed him, officials said on Friday. The victim, Adarsh, lived in a rented accommodation in north Delhi's Vijay colony and his body was found a few days back inside the room, police said.

The father of the deceased informed the police that his son had not come home. Adarsh's body was found inside the room which was forced opened by the police, officials said. The police lodged a case and initiated the investigation. During enquiry, the police came to know that Adarsh had also married a girl who used to live at a JJ colony, they said. It was found that the juvenile used to come to the rented accommodation. On the basis of technical assistance, the police interrogated the juvenile and apprehended him after he confessed to his crime, police said. The mobile phone of Adarsh was also recovered from the minor. The accused revealed that he and Adarsh had known each other for a long time, the officer said.

Adarsh used to harass him a lot. On the day of the incident, they both were in the rented room. After Adarsh fell asleep, the accused hit him several times on his head with a brick and fled, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022