Lebanon's Hezbollah says it flew drone over Israel - Al-Manar TV

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had flown a drone over Israel on a reconnaissance mission for 40 minutes and it had returned untouched despite attempts to shoot it down, a statement carried by the group's Al-Manar TV said.

Israeli aerial defences were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Friday, Israel's military said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)