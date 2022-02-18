Lebanon's Hezbollah says it flew drone over Israel - Al-Manar TV
Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had flown a drone over Israel on a reconnaissance mission for 40 minutes and it had returned untouched despite attempts to shoot it down, a statement carried by the group's Al-Manar TV said.
Israeli aerial defences were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Friday, Israel's military said.
