India set West Indies 187-run target in 2nd T20

India posted a challenging 186 for five against the West Indies in the second T20 here on Friday.Virat Kohli 52 and Rishabh Pant 52 not out scored half-centuries for the hosts while Roston Chase took three wickets for the Caribbean side. Rishabh Pant 52 not out, Virat Kohli 52 Roston Chase 325.
India posted a challenging 186 for five against the West Indies in the second T20 here on Friday.
Virat Kohli (52) and Rishabh Pant (52 not out) scored half-centuries for the hosts while Roston Chase took three wickets for the Caribbean side. India are leading the series 1-0.
Brief Scores: India: 186 for 5 in 20 overs. (Rishabh Pant 52 not out, Virat Kohli 52; Roston Chase 3/25).
