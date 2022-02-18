India set West Indies 187-run target in 2nd T20

India posted a challenging 186 for five against the West Indies in the second T20 here on Friday.

Virat Kohli (52) and Rishabh Pant (52 not out) scored half-centuries for the hosts while Roston Chase took three wickets for the Caribbean side. India are leading the series 1-0.

Brief Scores: India: 186 for 5 in 20 overs. (Rishabh Pant 52 not out, Virat Kohli 52; Roston Chase 3/25).

