Dalit IPS officer takes out marriage procession under police watch in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
The marriage procession of a dalit IPS officer was taken out under police protection in rural Jaipur on Friday because of past cases of upper caste people opposing such events.
Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta (26), a 2020-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre and a native of Jaisinghpura village, rode a mare as part of the procession, said Additional SP (Kotputli) Vidyaprakash said.
The party later left for Haryana for the wedding ceremony, he said.
Vidyaprakash said the security arrangements were made as a precautionary measure.
The IPS officer had also rode a mare as part of the 'Bindauri' ceremony in nearby Surajpura village on Tuesday under the police watch.
Superintendent of Police (Jaipur Rural) Manish Agrawal said the groom had informed the administration about his wedding and the necessary arrangements were made to avert any problem.
PTI SDA SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haryana law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for locals put on hold
Haryana law providing reservation in private sector jobs for locals put on hold, state to file SLP
Punjab and Haryana HC stays 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs
16 deaths, 3,148 fresh Covid cases in Haryana
Will defend reservation law strongly: Haryana CM