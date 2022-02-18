Loud sound heard, Israeli jets seen over Beirut -security source, witness
A Reuters witness reported two jets in the skies over the capital. Earlier in the day, Israeli aerial defences were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon, Israel's military said.
- Country:
- Lebanon
A loud sound in Beirut probably was caused by Israeli warplanes flying over the Lebanese capital, according to a security source and a Reuters witness.
Israeli planes were flying low over Beirut at the time, the security source said. A Reuters witness reported two jets in the skies over the capital.
Earlier in the day, Israeli aerial defences were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon, Israel's military said. Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had flown a drone over Israel on a reconnaissance mission for 40 minutes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-iPhone flaw exploited by second Israeli spy firm-sources
Lebanon Hezbollah parliamentary bloc committed to National Accord Document 'no more and no less' - spokesman
Israeli defence chief visits US naval headquarters in Gulf
Israeli military chief voices regrets to U.S. over Palestinian-American's death
Israeli leader talks to Biden about Islamic State, Iran