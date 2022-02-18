Belarus to face more EU sanctions if it aids Ukraine invasion -EU official
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
A senior European Union official said on Friday that the EU is considering a fresh round of sanctions against Belarus if Minsk takes part in any Russian military invasion of Ukraine.
"We are considering sanctions against Belarus if they participate in the attack against Ukraine," the senior EU official said, without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minsk
- Ukraine
- European Union
- Belarus
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia
Ukraine reports record 39,620 COVID daily cases - ministry