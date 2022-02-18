Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in MP's Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Asias biggest Bio-CNG plant in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Saturday, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, an official said on Friday. The Bio-CNG plant has been set up based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation in India's cleanest city, the official said. The prime minister will virtually inaugurate the facility around 12 pm, he said.

Situated on the Devguradia trenching ground, the 550 MT per day capacity Bio-CNG plant is the biggest of its kind in Asia, the official claimed.

Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for housing, petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat among others will be present on the occasion, he added.

