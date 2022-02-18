Rajasthan CM grants Rs 10 lakh for treatment of former archer

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of former archer Limba Ram, according to an official release on Friday.

Limba Ram, a resident of Saradeet village in Jhadol tehsil of Udaipur, has been suffering from a serious illness for some time. At present, he is undergoing treatment following brain stroke at a hospital in Ghaziabad, according to the release.

Gehlot sanctioned Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and directed Principal Residential Commissioner Shubhra Singh to extend all possible help to him.

Limba Ram had represented the country in various international competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)