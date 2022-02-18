Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:14 IST
Pune land deal: PMLA court rejects bail plea of NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law
A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of Girish Chaudhary, the son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, in a case connected to the 2016 purchase of government land in Pune.

This was Chaudhary's second attempt at seeking bail in the case.

Special judge R N Rokade rejected the bail plea. The detailed order was not available yet.

Chaudhary, in his plea, had claimed that he was being made a scapegoat in the case and that provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) did not apply in the case, as he had not siphoned off any amount.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Chaudhary and Khadse had purchased a government land in Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore, when its actual cost, as per the valuation provided by the sub-registrar, was Rs 31.01 crore.

The probe agency has alleged that Khadse, who was the state revenue minister at the time of the purchase, had misused his official position to facilitate the transaction.

