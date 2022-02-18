Left Menu

CBI arrests AAP municipal councillor in Delhi on graft charges

The central probe agency booked Rawat, municipal councillor, Ward 10-E, East Delhi Municipal Council EDMC, and an unidentified person on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for extending him a favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner, officials said.After getting the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI laid a trap and arrested a vendor operating near Rawats office who was allegedly acting at her behest, they said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has arrested an AAP municipal councillor in Delhi for allegedly accepting bribe for permitting laying of a building roof unhindered, officials said on Friday.

Reacting to the arrest of Geeta Rawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said ''strictest action'' should be taken against her if she has done ''anything wrong'', and hoped that the CBI will investigate the case in an impartial manner. The central probe agency booked Rawat, municipal councillor, Ward 10-E, East Delhi Municipal Council (EDMC), and an unidentified person on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for extending him a favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner, officials said.

After getting the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and arrested a vendor operating near Rawat's office who was allegedly acting at her behest, they said. ''The complainant on the specific directions of the accused handed over the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to a vendor and the same was recovered from him. Both the accused were caught. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

''Both the arrested accused will be produced before a competent court in Delhi,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said. The AAP quickly responded to the arrest of its councillor, which came just days before the February 20 assembly elections in Punjab where the party is making all-out efforts to win a majority.

''Whether it is a councilor or an MLA or an MP, strictest punishment should be given to anyone committing corruption in public office. Such an example should be set that one would think a hundred times before indulging in corruption,'' the party said in a statement and asserted that it has always been against corruption.

