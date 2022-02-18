MP: 11 days after consuming insecticide, former forest corporation chief dies

Former Madhya Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (MPFDC) chairman Shivshankar Pateria, who had allegedly consumed insecticide 11 days ago, died in a hospital here, an official said on Friday.

Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak confirmed the death of Pateria, who had allegedly attempted suicide in his home in Sagar district.

The deceased's nephew Saurabh Pateria said his uncle, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case in November last year, was tense after being released on bail four months later. He claimed the deceased's suicide note blamed a friend for cheating him and rendering him broke.

