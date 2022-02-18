Left Menu

UGC to stop physical file movement, migrate to e-office mode: Jagadesh Kumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:33 IST
UGC to stop physical file movement, migrate to e-office mode: Jagadesh Kumar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to stop physical file movement within the organisation and migrate to e-office mode instead, according to chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

''UGC has taken a decision to migrate from physical file mode to e-office mode with no physical file movement within the organisation. It will not only make UGC operations paper-free but will also lead to more efficient work flow benefiting the stakeholders,'' he said.

Kumar took charge of the top post earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022