UGC to stop physical file movement, migrate to e-office mode: Jagadesh Kumar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to stop physical file movement within the organisation and migrate to e-office mode instead, according to chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

''UGC has taken a decision to migrate from physical file mode to e-office mode with no physical file movement within the organisation. It will not only make UGC operations paper-free but will also lead to more efficient work flow benefiting the stakeholders,'' he said.

Kumar took charge of the top post earlier this month.

