UP man sentenced to 20 years jail for raping minor in Faridabad

A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for raping a four-and-a-half-year old girl three years ago. The verdict was announced by Additional District and Session Court Judge Jasmine Sharma.

Under the victim compensation scheme 2020, the District Legal Services Authority, Faridabad, also ordered him to pay Rs 700,000 in compensation to the victim.

The convict, Nasir Khan alias Samir Khan, hailed from Manpur village in UP’s Agra.

Khan was booked under section 342 (wrongful confinement) and 450 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 6 of the POCSO Act in 2018 at NIT Faridabad’s woman police station. According to the police records, the incident was reported on February 18, 2018, by a rickshaw puller who was known to the child. “The girl would stay with my wife during the day as her parents had to go to work. One day when I returned home I found the girl crying with blood all around her,” the man had said in his complaint, according to police. “I informed police on 100. Meanwhile I was told by someone that a man raped her and fled after locking her inside the room,” he had said.

As per the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on August 13, 2018, who confessed to his crime and was sent to judicial custody.

