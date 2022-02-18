Left Menu

Process of bringing back 30 workers stranded in Malaysia has started: Jharkhand Govt

The Jharkhand Labour Department has started the process of bringing back 30 workers stranded in Malaysia back to the state after receiving the instructions from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, informed the CM Secretariat on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:35 IST
Process of bringing back 30 workers stranded in Malaysia has started: Jharkhand Govt
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Labour Department has started the process of bringing back 30 workers stranded in Malaysia back to the state after receiving the instructions from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, informed the CM Secretariat on Friday. As per the statement issued by the CM Secretariat, these workers are from Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro districts. The High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, B.N. Reddy has been requested to intervene in the matter, it said.

As per the statement, a letter written by the Jharkhand government to the High Commissioner of India reads, "30 workers from Jharkhand have been working in Lead Master Engineering and Construction SDN BHD as linemen in transmission work, since 30 January 2019. The contractor is not allowing them to return back to INDIA even after the expiry of their contract of 3 years. It further stated, "They have also not received their salary for the last four months. Secretary of the Labour Department, Praveen Toppo has requested the High Commissioner to intervene in the matter to help them in getting their dues and take the necessary action". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022