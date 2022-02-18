Putin orders accommodation to be organised for people leaving Donbass - RIA
President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the emergencies minister to travel to southeast Russia to organise accommodation for residents leaving two self-proclaimed east Ukrainian breakaway republics, the RIA news agency reported. "Putin... instructed (the minister) to fly urgently to the Rostov region to organise ...
President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered the emergencies minister to travel to southeast Russia to organise accommodation for residents leaving two self-proclaimed east Ukrainian breakaway republics, the RIA news agency reported.
"Putin... instructed (the minister) to fly urgently to the Rostov region to organise ... work to create conditions for accommodation, provide hot meals and everything needed, including medical care," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, was quoted as saying.
The two breakaway areas are located in Ukraine's Donbass region
