Jharkhand HC castigates Ranchi hospital for not filling up vacant posts

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday once again pulled up Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for not filling up vacant posts in the fourth grade. The court warned the director of the apex medical institution in Ranchi that if the vacancies are not filled up, it would tantamount to violation of court directives and result in the initiation of contempt proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a public interest litigation on the lack of facilities in the institute.

The bench had earlier ordered the hospital and the state government to ensure that vacancies in the fourth grade are filled up.

Questioning the reason for not filling up the vacancies, the court in an oral observation said the absence of manpower affects the working of a hospital. The case will again be heard on February 22.

Earlier the hospital had informed that it has made appointments through outsourcing due to a written direction received from the state government.

The court had then asked the director of RIMS why regular appointments were not being done when there were vacancies.

The PIL was initiated at the behest of the high court on the basis of news reports on the problems faced by the public due to the lack of infrastructure in RIMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

