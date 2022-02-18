Left Menu

Hezbollah drone triggers air defences in northern Israel

A drone flown by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah crossed into northern Israel on Friday, triggering air defences and the scrambling of fighter jets before returning to Lebanon. Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war against Israel on the Lebanon border in 2006, said Friday's flight was a 40-minute reconaissance mission.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:07 IST
Hezbollah drone triggers air defences in northern Israel

A drone flown by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah crossed into northern Israel on Friday, triggering air defences and the scrambling of fighter jets before returning to Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war against Israel on the Lebanon border in 2006, said Friday's flight was a 40-minute reconaissance mission. Earlier this week, it said it had started producing its own drones in Lebanon. Hours later and roughly 100 km to the north, a thundering roar was heard in the Lebanese capital Beirut, probably caused by Israeli planes passing in the lowest overflight in years, according to a Reuters witness and a Lebanese security source.

The noise reminded residents of a huge 2020 port explosion. Israel's military said Hezbollah's radio-controlled drone had set off air raid sirens in the Galilee region of northern Israel warning residents to take cover.

"Aerial defence systems identified and tracked the threat along with helicopters and fighter jets that were dispatched," it said, adding that its Iron Dome defence system had tried to intercept the drone but it made it back. On Thursday, Israel said it had downed a drone that belonged to Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli air space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022