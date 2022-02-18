Separatists in eastern Ukraine say car blown up near rebel HQ - TASS

Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday that a car had been blown up near their government building in the centre of the city of Donetsk, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that nobody was hurt in the incident. Russia's RIA news agency reported that there had been a large explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)