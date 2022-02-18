Left Menu

Separatists in eastern Ukraine say car blown up near rebel HQ - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:07 IST
Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday that a car had been blown up near their government building in the centre of the city of Donetsk, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that nobody was hurt in the incident. Russia's RIA news agency reported that there had been a large explosion.

