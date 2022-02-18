Separatists in eastern Ukraine say car blown up near rebel HQ - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday that a car had been blown up near their government building in the centre of the city of Donetsk, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia's Interfax news agency reported that nobody was hurt in the incident. Russia's RIA news agency reported that there had been a large explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin
US to continue taking defensive and deterrent steps: State Department on Ukraine conflict
Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia