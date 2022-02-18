38 Indian Mujahideen members sentenced to death in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case; 11 get life term

A special court on Friday sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200. It also gave life term to another 11 IM convicts in the case.

It is for the first time in the country that maximum number of death sentences were handed down by a court at one go. In January 1998, all 26 convicts in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 were given capital punishment by a TADA court in Tamil Nadu.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced by Special judge A R Patel, ten days after 49 people were convicted and 28 others acquitted.

After the sentencing, Public Prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt told reporters that a charge-sheet filed by the Gujarat police in 2010 had shown that the convicts, who were associated with the IM, had also planned to eliminate the then chief minister Narendra Modi, who is now the prime minister.

''A charge-sheet filed in 2010 in the case contained a statement of an accused which he had given to the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. In his statement, the accused (who is among those convicted), had admitted that they had also hatched a plan to kill PM Modi, who was Gujarat's chief minister back then,'' said Brahmbhatt, who did not give the name of the convict.

Another prosecution lawyer, who claimed he had the opportunity to go through parts of the 7,000-page judgement, said the judge has observed in his verdict that the convicts had tried to ''kill the then CM Narendra Modi, the then Home Minister of Gujarat Amit Shah and local MLA Pradipsinh Jadeja. But fortunately, they survived.'' The lawyer did not want to be named and the judgement has not been made public yet.

The court termed the series of blasts as “rarest of rare” and ordered that the 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were given life imprisonment till death, public prosecutor Amit Patel told reporters.

A total of 21 explosions had ripped through the city on July 26, 2008 within a span of 70 minutes.

Bombs had exploded at various spots in Ahmedabad, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 people. As many as 29 live bombs were also found in Surat in the next couple of days, though none of them exploded.

All the convicts attended the hearing via video link from eight jails, including Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad, Tihar jail in Delhi and jails in Bhopal, Gaya, Bengaluru, Kerala and Mumbai.

Those sentenced to death included key conspirators Safdar Nagori and Qumaruddin Nagori (from Madhya Pradesh) and Qayumuddin Kapadiya, Zahid Shaikh and Shamsudding Sheikh (from Gujarat).

Both Safdar Nagori and Zahid Shaikh were accused of collecting funds for acquiring explosives and for other illegal activities of the banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), while Kapadiya had acquired mobile SIM cards using fake documents and stayed in hotels using fake identity.

Survivors and kin of those killed in the blasts welcomed the court verdict.

College student Yash Vyas, 22, was nine years old when he suffered severe burn injuries after a bomb went off at the trauma ward of the civil hospital.

''My mother and I have been waiting for this day for the last 13 years. I am happy that the court gave death penalty to 38 persons responsible for killing innocent people, including my father and brother,” he said.

“The court should have given capital punishment to all the convicts,” said Yash, the second-year B.Sc student. Yash spent four months in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital with 50 per cent burn injuries, and continues to suffer from partial hearing impairment because of the loud impact of the explosion.

Among the victims were Dr Prerak Shah, who used to serve in the civil hospital, and his pregnant wife Kinjal. The couple had come to the civil hospital's gynaecology ward for Kinjal's medical check-up.

''I welcome this verdict. I always had trust in police and judiciary that one day I will get justice. However, I feel all 49 guilty persons should have been given the death penalty. Nonetheless, I am satisfied 38 will hang,'' said Prerak's father Ramesh Shah, a resident of Modasa town.

The trial began in December 2009 against 78 persons linked to the IM, which was later banned in 2010. One of them turned approver. The court concluded the trial against the 77 accused in September last year.

Four more accused were arrested later, but their trial has not commenced yet, a government lawyer said.

The police had claimed that members of the IM, a radicalized faction of SIMI, were behind the blasts and was planned as a revenge for the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat that left over 1,000 people, most of them from the Muslim community, dead.

While 38 people were convicted by the court under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 11 others were held guilty for criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the UAPA, Prosecutor Patel said. The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on 48 convicts and Rs 2.88 lakh on another convict.

It also awarded compensation of Rs one lakh to the kin of those who died in the blasts, Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries.

Safdar Nagori, 54, appeared remorseless after the judge pronounced the death sentence and the convict was heard saying the Constitution does not mean anything to him.

“The Constitution does not count for me. For me, the decisions of the Koran are supreme,'' Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent Dinesh Nargawe quoted Nagori as saying soon after he was sentenced to death. Nagori is currently lodged in the Bhopal Central Jail.

The trial was conducted after the court merged 20 FIRs relating to Ahmedabad blasts and 15 FIRs regarding Surat incidents.

The state government had transferred the investigation to the Ahmedabad crime branch, under the supervision of the then JCP Ashish Bhatia, who is now serving as the Gujarat DGP.

Nine judges presided over the case, starting with Bela Trivedi, in whose court charges were framed against the accused on February 15, 2010. Justice Trivedi is now the judge of the Supreme Court. Judge A R Patel started hearing the case from June 14, 2017.PTI PJT PD NP LAL VT GSN GSN

