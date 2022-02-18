Estonia sends Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Estonia delivered Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine on Friday, the Estonian Defence Ministry said.

"At the moment, these missiles are more useful for Estonia's security in defence of Ukraine rather than at a live fire exercise on an Estonian training area," Lieutenant General Martin Herem, Commander of Estonian Defence Forces, said in a statement.

"This is a small step by Estonia in support of Ukraine, but it is a real and tangible contribution to defence against Russian aggression."

