UK advises against travel to Belarus
Britain said on Friday it was now advising against all but essential travel to Belarus. Moscow has said they would go back to Russia at some point following the drills, but has not said when. The new UK travel alert was made by the Foreign Office.
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:31 IST
Britain said on Friday it was now advising against all but essential travel to Belarus. As tensions build over Ukraine, there is also uncertainty over the Kremlin's intentions for tens of thousands of troops staging exercises in Belarus, north of Ukraine, which are due to end on Sunday. Moscow has said they would go back to Russia at some point following the drills, but has not said when.
The new UK travel alert was made by the Foreign Office.
