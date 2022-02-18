1 held for killing fast food vendor in west Delhi's Hari Nagar: Police

A man from Assam was held for allegedly killing a fast food vendor during a robbery bid in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Friday.

The Rajouri Garden police station was informed by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital on Thursday that Ram Kishore, a resident of Hari Nagar, was declared brought dead by the doctors at the facility, a senior police officer said, adding that the deceased had stab injuries.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the deceased's wife.

The complainant stated that she and her husband were walking in the Jassa Ram Park in Hari Nagar when a man, armed with a knife, asked for Rs 300 from them, the officer said.

As the victim refused to oblige, a scuffle broke out during which the accused stabbed the former and fled the spot after taking his wallet and mobile phone, police said.

The accused, a vagabond, was identified as Raj Das (35), a native of Assam. He has been arrested, police said, adding that the wallet and the mobile phone of the victim were recovered from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)