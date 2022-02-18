Ex-Minnesota police officer sentenced to 2 years prison in death of Daunte Wright
A Minnesota judge on Friday sentenced former police officer Kimberly Potter to two years in prison in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, a lighter sentence than the just over seven years in prison sought by prosecutors. "This is a cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man," Judge Regina Chu said during a sentencing hearing.
