Ex-Minnesota police officer sentenced to 2 years prison in death of Daunte Wright

A Minnesota judge on Friday sentenced former police officer Kimberly Potter to two years in prison in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, a lighter sentence than the just over seven years in prison sought by prosecutors. "This is a cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man," Judge Regina Chu said during a sentencing hearing.

