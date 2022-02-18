NIA arrests IPS officer for 'leaking' secret documents to LeT terror group

Cracking down on its own officers, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi, who was earlier posted as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in the agency, for allegedly leaking secret documents to an over ground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, according to officials.

The 48-year-old officer, who was allotted the 2011 cadre of IPS and awarded gallantry medal, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year.

He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The case pertains to the spread of network of over ground workers (OGWs) of the banned Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case.

''During investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case,'' the NIA spokesperson said.

His premises in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur were one of the three places raided by the NIA in November after inputs about his leaking of documents were shared by central intelligence agencies.

Negi was repatriated to his cadre after being on deputation to the NIA for 11 years and three months, one of the longest tenures in the anti-terror probe agency since its inception. He had sought repatriation citing personal reasons.

He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service after the investigation into the Hurriyat terror funding case.

Negi was part of the NIA team that probed the cases related to fake currency circulation, terrorist recruitments by ISIS, use of trade across the Line of Control (LoC) to finance terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also part of the NIA team that probed the case that led to the arrest of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para.

