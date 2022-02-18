Left Menu

OSCE monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine should be boosted, Germany says

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:39 IST
  • Germany

The OSCE monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine should be strengthened as it is crucial to know what is going on in Donbass amid a Russian military build-up on the country's borders, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. "The OSCE mission, it's so crucial now. We are relying now on their information when we are hearing about kindergardens being shot, when we are hearing about an explosion," Baerbock told the Munich Security Conference, speaking in English.

"They are the only ones - and I mean Russia agreed to this mission - giving us the information. That's why I think it's so important that we support them, that we value their work and hopefully strengthen the OSCE mission again in the upcoming days and weeks," she added. Commenting on criticism that Germany is not exporting weapons to Ukraine, she said this was partly to preserve Berlin's status as an honest broker in the Normandy talks meant to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

