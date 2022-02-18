India and UAE ink comprehensive trade pact, Modi calls it 'game-changer'; two sides vow to jointly fight terror

India and the UAE on Friday inked a landmark trade agreement, vowed to jointly fight terror including cross-border terrorism and unveiled a roadmap to further boost overall ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held wide-ranging talks at a virtual summit.

In his remarks, Modi delved into various facets of bilateral ties and said both the countries will stand ''shoulder-to-shoulder'' against terrorism while reiterating India's condemnation of the recent terrorist attacks in the Gulf nation.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), India's first such elaborate trade pact in a decade, was signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the UAE's Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, less than three months after negotiation for it was launched.

The government said the agreement will provide for enhanced market access and reduced tariffs besides other benefits and that it is expected to increase the volume of bilateral trade from the current USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion in the next five years. After the summit, Modi tweeted that he believed the trade pact will be a ''game-changer'' in the economic ties and that the bilateral trade in goods should rise to USD 100 billion and services to USD 15 billion in the next five years. Modi said the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has undergone a ''huge transformation'' in the past seven years. Following the summit, the two sides released a vision statement titled 'Advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: New Frontiers, New milestones' that laid a roadmap for overall expansion of ties in areas of defence and security, economy, education, health, food security, emerging technologies, energy, climate and culture.

The vision document said the two leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to the fight against extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in all forms, at both regional and international levels and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in the fight against the menace such as terrorist financing and extremism. ''In this context, they emphasized the importance of promoting the values of peace, moderation, coexistence and tolerance among peoples, and stressed the need for all forms of terrorism, extremism, violence, hatred, discrimination and incitement to be renounced,'' it said.

In view of the recent terror attacks against the UAE, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the UAE and offered condolences to the UAE over the victims of this cowardly terrorist act, it said.

The vision statement said the two leaders agreed to enhance maritime cooperation to contribute to the maintenance of peace and security in the region and agreed to continue defence exchanges, sharing of experiences, training and capacity building.

It said the roadmap agreed at the summit will ensure that the two countries work together even more closely to address the shared global challenges, achieve shared objectives and build a robust and resilient relationship that is future-ready.

The roadmap will promote the development of new trade, investment, and innovation dynamics, and intensify bilateral engagement in diverse areas, it added.

Referring to energy ties, the statement said the UAE remained committed to meeting India's growing energy demand and is proud to have been the first international partner to invest by way of crude oil in India's strategic petroleum reserves programme. It said work will be undertaken to identify new collaboration opportunities to support India's energy requirements, including new energies, and ensure the provision of affordable and secure energy supplies to the country's growing economy. In his remarks, PM Modi thanked the Crown Prince for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also complimented the UAE for showing interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Following the successful visit of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to the UAE last month, several Emirati companies have shown interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

''We welcome investment by UAE in all sectors including logistics, healthcare, hospitality in J&K,'' he added.

On the trade pact, Modi noted that both sides could conclude the negotiations on such an important agreement in less than three months though it takes years for this type of agreement to conclude.

The CEPA covers trade in goods, rules of origin, trade in services, technical barriers to trade, dispute settlement, telecom, customs procedures and pharmaceutical. The pact is likely to benefit about USD 26 billion worth of Indian products that are currently subjected to 5 per cent import duty by the UAE.

The vision statement said the leaders also recalled the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle-East and reiterated that dialogue and cooperation must be the cornerstone of a more integrated, stable and prosperous region.

The two leaders agreed to support international efforts to maintain peace and security in the region and resolve regional conflicts, including efforts to support the reactivation of the Middle East Peace Process in line with the two-state solution and based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and previous agreements between the parties. ''They expressed hope that the Abraham Accords will contribute to regional peace and create positive change for the Middle East region,'' it said.

On food security, the statement said it said the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation through enhanced bilateral Food and agriculture trade and responsible foreign investments in agriculture and food systems. ''The leaders agreed that India and UAE will contribute to promoting and strengthening the infrastructure and dedicated logistic services connecting farms to ports to final destinations in the UAE,'' it said.

The government said in the statement that both leaders expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors.

''Two MoUs signed between Indian and the UAE entities were also announced during the summit. These are, MoU between APEDA and DP World and Al Dahra on Food Security Corridor Initiative and MoU between India's Gift City and Abu Dhabi Global Market on cooperation in financial projects and services,'' it said. ''Two other MoUs -- one on cooperation in climate action and the other on education have also been agreed between the two sides,'' it added.

The two leaders also released a joint commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence and the 50th year of the UAE's foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)