Estonia delivers Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

Estonia delivered U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine on Friday, the Estonian defence ministry said. "At the moment, these missiles are more useful for Estonia's security in defence of Ukraine rather than at a live fire exercise on an Estonian training area," Lieutenant General Martin Herem, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:45 IST
Estonia delivered U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine on Friday, the Estonian defence ministry said.

"At the moment, these missiles are more useful for Estonia's security in defence of Ukraine rather than at a live fire exercise on an Estonian training area," Lieutenant General Martin Herem, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, said in a statement. "This is a small step by Estonia in support of Ukraine, but it is a real and tangible contribution to defence against Russian aggression."

The shoulder-operated medium-range missiles guide themselves after launching, allowing the shooter to take cover, according to the ministry. NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Jan. 21 they will provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, days after receiving clearance from the U.S. State Department to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons there.

Lithuania sent a consignment of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition to Ukraine on Sunday.

