Left Menu

Odisha govt lifts night curfew amid declining COVID-19 cases

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government lifted the night curfew on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:49 IST
Odisha govt lifts night curfew amid declining COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government lifted the night curfew on Friday.

"A continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases is observed in the state and number of active cases has also decreased, therefore, the state government orders that the night Curfew is withdrawn/ lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from February 18, 2022," says an order from the Special Relief Commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022