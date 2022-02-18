Left Menu

Maha: Doctor ends life by injecting self with overdose of anesthetic drug

A doctor allegedly committed suicide by injecting an anesthetic drug in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur on Friday, police said.The deceased has been identified as Pachpaoli resident Dr Abhijeet Ratnakar Dhamankar 38, who ended his life in Kimaya Hospital where he was employed for the past two years, an official said.The cause of death has been stated as overdose of atracurium a neuromuscular blocker.

Maha: Doctor ends life by injecting self with overdose of anesthetic drug
A doctor allegedly committed suicide by injecting an anesthetic drug in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pachpaoli resident Dr Abhijeet Ratnakar Dhamankar (38), who ended his life in Kimaya Hospital where he was employed for the past two years, an official said.

''The cause of death has been stated as overdose of atracurium (a neuromuscular blocker). His suicide note has blamed his wife, brother-in-law and one more person. He injected himself at 2am and died at 5am while undergoing treatment,'' the Ganeshpeth police station official said.

