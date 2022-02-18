Tunisia's military court sentences a lawmaker on charges of insulting president

The member of Tunisia's suspended parliament, Yassin Ayari, told Reuters that a military court sentenced him in absentia on Friday to 10 months in prison on charges of insulting the president and the army after he described his move to freeze parliament as a military coup.

President Kais Saied suspended the parliament on July 25, dismissed the government and seized control most of the authorities, drawing widespread criticism at home and abroad.

