Man killed in Liverpool by debris during Storm Eunice -UK police

A man was killed in the English city of Liverpool when a car in which he was travelling was hit by flying debris during Storm Eunice on Friday, police said.

"Paramedics attended at the scene but the man, who is in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead," Merseyside Police said. "The male driver of the vehicle was not injured."

(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)