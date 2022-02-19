Russian-backed separatists refuse to hold talks with Ukraine - Ifax

Separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they saw no point in agreeing to hold emergency talks with the Ukrainian government after a major increase in shelling between the two sides, the Interfax news agency reported.

Separately, the RIA news agency cited the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as saying it would only agree to such talks if there were specific proposals on the table to discuss.

