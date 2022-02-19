Left Menu

First buses carrying people evacuated from east Ukraine arrive in Russia - TASS

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of the region's residents to Russia earlier on Friday after an increase in shelling. Separatist forces and Ukrainian government forces blamed each other for the spike in tensions. The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic also issued a evacuation statement for its residents on Friday.

First buses carrying people evacuated from east Ukraine arrive in Russia - TASS
The first buses carrying people evacuated from separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine arrived in Russia's Rostov region late on Friday, state news agency TASS reported. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of the region's residents to Russia earlier on Friday after an increase in shelling.

Separatist forces and Ukrainian government forces blamed each other for the spike in tensions. The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic also issued a evacuation statement for its residents on Friday.

