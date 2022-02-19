First buses carrying people evacuated from east Ukraine arrive in Russia - TASS
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of the region's residents to Russia earlier on Friday after an increase in shelling. Separatist forces and Ukrainian government forces blamed each other for the spike in tensions. The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic also issued a evacuation statement for its residents on Friday.
- Country:
- Russia
The first buses carrying people evacuated from separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine arrived in Russia's Rostov region late on Friday, state news agency TASS reported. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of the region's residents to Russia earlier on Friday after an increase in shelling.
Separatist forces and Ukrainian government forces blamed each other for the spike in tensions. The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic also issued a evacuation statement for its residents on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. warns Russia may stage video as pretext to invade Ukraine
U.S. warns Chinese firms against helping Russia against potential Ukraine sanctions
Ukraine reports record daily high of 43,778 new COVID-19 cases
French President Macron to meet Putin in Moscow next week and will also travel to Ukraine
EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed over Ukraine - von der Leyen