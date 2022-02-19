Six naxals arrested in Jharkhand
PTI | Khunti | Updated: 19-02-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 00:53 IST
Six members of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested from Khunti district of Jharkhand on Friday, police said.
Acting on specific inputs, the district police along with CRPF personnel, conducted raids between Halom and Jojobir villages under Rania police station, and apprehended the ultras, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar said.
Police have recovered a country-made pistol, mobile phones, PLFI leaflets, among other things, from their possession, he added.
