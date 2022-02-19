5 women go missing in Jammu; rescued
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 00:55 IST
Five women, who had gone missing in Jammu district, were traced and united with their families on Friday, officials said.
Two different complaints were lodged at police station R S Pura and Bishnah in this regard, they said.
Special police teams were formed and after hectic efforts, one of the women was found in Punjab, while the others were traced from Jammu, they said.
