SWIFT banking curbs unlikely to be in initial Russia package, White House says

Measures banning Russia from the SWIFT financial system are unlikely to be included in an initial sanctions package against Russia if it invades Ukraine, White House deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh told reporters on Friday.

Singh also said Russia would be unable to replace technology imports from other countries, including China, if the United States imposes tough export controls on the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)