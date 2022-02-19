Left Menu

UK blames Russia for cyber attacks on banks in Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 01:56 IST
Britain said on Friday that Russia's GRU military intelligence agency was almost certainly involved in cyber attacks on Ukrainian banks this week.

"The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," the British foreign ministry said.

