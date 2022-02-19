Analysis: Evacuation videos posted Friday were made earlier

Metadata from two videos posted Friday by Russia-backed separatists announcing an immediate evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's tense border regions show the files were created two days ago.

This has been confirmed by the Associated Press.

The video by Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk rebel government, said Russia has prepared facilities. Pushilin alleged in the Telegram video statement posted Friday afternoon that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to order an imminent offensive in the area.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk rebel government, posted a similar video on his own Telegram channel Friday afternoon. Telegram retains metadata, which includes by default the date a file is created. US authorities have alleged that Russia has planned an invasion all along, and said the Kremlin had planned pre-recorded videos as well as part of a disinformation campaign.

