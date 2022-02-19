Up to half of Russian troops near Ukraine border in 'attack positions' -U.S. official
Forty to fifty percent of Russian troops near its border with Ukraine are in "attack positions," a U.S. defense official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there were still roughly 150,000 Russian troops on the border, which included about 125 battalion tactical groups.
