Satellite images show military activity in Belarus, Crimea and Western Russia

Satellite imagery shows military activity in multiple locations across Belarus, Crimea and Western Russia near the Ukraine border, U.S. image company Maxar said on Friday.]

Maxar said the images show a large new deployment of helicopters in Northwest Belarus and a battle group deployment of tanks, personnel carriers and support equipment at Millerovo Airfield, 16 miles from the Ukraine border.

