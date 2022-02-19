Satellite images show military activity in Belarus, Crimea and Western Russia
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 04:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 04:00 IST
Satellite imagery shows military activity in multiple locations across Belarus, Crimea and Western Russia near the Ukraine border, U.S. image company Maxar said on Friday.]
Maxar said the images show a large new deployment of helicopters in Northwest Belarus and a battle group deployment of tanks, personnel carriers and support equipment at Millerovo Airfield, 16 miles from the Ukraine border.
