Girl found dead in Delhi's Burari

A girl was found dead in the Burari area of the national capital on Friday evening. Soon after receiving the information, Delhi Police officials reached the spot.

"The caller submitted that as soon as she arrived at her home in the evening, she found a dead body of a girl lying on the floor of her bedroom. The body of the victim has been identified," the police said. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Police has formed teams to nab the accused at the earliest. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

