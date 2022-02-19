Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in JK's Shopian

Left Menu

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 08:13 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

