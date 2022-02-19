Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in JK's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

