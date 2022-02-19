PM Modi pays tributes to Shivaji on birth anniversary

Paying tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare have been inspiring people for generations.

He also said his government is committed to fulfilling Shivaji's vision.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

Modi tweeted, ''I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision.'' PTI KR DIV DIV

