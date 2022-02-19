Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid war jitters
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-02-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 13:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and return home later the same day, a statement from his office said.
Zelenskiy's trip had been under scrutiny due to concern in Western countries that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine and could do so while the president is out of the country. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Western
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. warns Russia may stage video as pretext to invade Ukraine
U.S. warns Chinese firms against helping Russia against potential Ukraine sanctions
Ukraine reports record daily high of 43,778 new COVID-19 cases
French President Macron to meet Putin in Moscow next week and will also travel to Ukraine
EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed over Ukraine - von der Leyen