Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid war jitters

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-02-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 13:16 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and return home later the same day, a statement from his office said.

Zelenskiy's trip had been under scrutiny due to concern in Western countries that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine and could do so while the president is out of the country. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbour.

