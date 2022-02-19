Left Menu

As Covid cases fall, UP govt lifts night curfew

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew as the state witnesses a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew hours in the state was between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am, which was relaxed by an hour from February 13. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the decision to end night curfew was taken following the decline in COVID-19 cases.

