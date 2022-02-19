Russia's thinking 'may cost it a prosperous future' EU's von der Leyen

Moscow's threats towards Ukraine could reshape the entire international system, the chief of the European Union's executive said on Saturday, warning Moscow that its thinking from "a dark past" could cost Russia a prosperous future.

"The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order," Ursula von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)