NATO chief invites Russia's Lavrov to engage in dialogue

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to engage in dialogue within the NATO-Russia Council to avert a conflict in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference that there were no signs of a Russian withdrawal from the borders of Ukraine and that the risk of a conflict was real.

