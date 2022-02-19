Maha: Panchayat Samiti official held for taking Rs 9,000 bribe in Latur

An employee of a Panchayat Samiti has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a villager in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

Tukaram Pundalik Narwate, an assistant civil engineer with the Panchayat Samiti of Deoni tehsil, was on Friday caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant villager, deputy superintendent of police ACB Pandit Rejitwad said.

According to the ACB, the accused official had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a resident of Konali village, to transfer the last instalment of Rs 20,000 to the latter's bank account under a housing scheme.

Following negotiations, the accused was willing to accept Rs 9,000, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the official added.

