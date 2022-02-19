As Covid cases fall, UP govt lifts night curfew

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew as the state witnesses a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew hours in the state was between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am, which was relaxed by an hour from February 13. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the decision to end night curfew from tonight itself was taken in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.

